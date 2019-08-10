The Big Brother Veto Competition just finished up. Six of the BB21 cast members played for the POV on Saturday, with some raised stakes with three people being on the block.

On Friday, the Field Trip took place, resulting in Christie Murphy becoming the third nominee of the week. She would get to play for the POV in order to save herself.

Head of Household Tommy Bracco also hosted the Nomination Ceremony, where he decided to put Cliff Hogg and Kathryn Dunn on the block. Tommy also spoke with Christie, telling her that Kat was his primary target this week.

On Saturday morning, it was revealed that Nick Maccarone and Jackson Michie would be joining the other four houseguests to play in the Veto Competition.

Who won Big Brother Veto Competition after Field Trip?

The CBS live feeds were just turned back on, revealing who had won the Power of Veto.

Tommy Bracco has won the POV. He will now host the Veto Ceremony on Monday (August 12), at which point he has to reveal if he is going to use the power. It seems likely that he will use it to save Christie from the block.

This could soon be seen as another wasted twist during the summer 2019 season.

The next episode of the show is going to be on Sunday night (August 11), when CBS viewers finally find out what happened with the secretive Big Brother Field Trip.

By the end of the one-hour installment, there will be three people on the block waiting to compete for the Golden Power of Veto.

Big Brother airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays on CBS.