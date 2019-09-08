Who wins the Veto on Big Brother 21? Down to the final five

The Big Brother 21 cast is down to its final five houseguests, making the Power of Veto even more important. The winner this week gets to help determine which two houseguests will be on the block at the Eviction Ceremony.

On Sunday night, CBS viewers got to see that Jackson Michie won the Head of Household Competition hosted by Swaggy C and Bayleigh Dayton from Big Brother 20. It was the third time in four weeks that he has won the power.

At the Nomination Ceremony, Jackson placed Cliff Hogg and Tommy Bracco on the block, while also making it obvious that Tommy was his target. He was ready to remain loyal to the final four alliance of himself, Holly Allen, Cliff, and Nicole Anthony.

The end of the episode was pretty dramatic, especially due to what the narrator had to say about the upcoming Power of Veto Competition for the BB21 cast. The good news for readers is that we know who has the POV.

Who wins the Veto on Big Brother 21 this week?

During the Wednesday night episode of the show (September 11), CBS viewers will get to see what took place during the Veto Competition. The end result is that Nicole Anthony won the POV.

With the power in hand, Nicole will get to decide if the nominees stay the same and if the two voters are going to get to choose between Cliff and Tommy at the Eviction Ceremony.

The official Veto Ceremony hasn’t taken place yet, as it is normally hosted midday on Monday’s. This is when Nicole will host the other houseguests and announce whether or not she is going to use the POV to save someone.

If Nicole takes Tommy or Cliff off the block, Jackson has to name a replacement nominee. There aren’t any choices left, so Jackson would have to put Holly in danger. He may not be pleased with that bit of news.

The live feeds have already hinted that Nicole has a plan. Will she stick to it?

