Who wins MasterChef? Nick DiGiovanni, Dorian Hunter, or Sarah Faherty?

Who wins MasterChef Season 10 will be revealed Wednesday night on FOX. Nick DiGiovanni, Dorian Hunter, and Sarah Faherty are the final three home cooks, each hoping to add a new title to their resumes.

It has been a long season for the home cooks, including a trip to London where three of the competitors were eliminated. Last week, they got to visit the Hatfield House, where Noah Sims was eliminated.

During the first episode in London, which took place at Gordon Ramsay’s personal restaurant, it was Subha Ramiah and Shari Mukherjee who got sent home on MasterChef. They came up short during a team challenge.

Through all of the Mystery Box Challenges, guest stars, guest judges, and ramped up competitions to celebrate Season 10 of MasterChef, the top three home cooks have made it all the way to the season finale.

Who wins MasterChef Season 10?

The two-hour season finale on September 18 is actually broken down into two separate episodes. It’s getting called a two-part finale by FOX, stretching the season to 25 total episodes. That’s a lot of cooking.

In the first hour, the final three home cooks will battle it out for the spots in the finals. Nick DiGiovanni, Dorian Hunter, and Sarah Faherty all hope they have what it takes to shine on the biggest stage of the season.

As with the typical format for the show, the final two home cooks must execute the best three-course meal they can come up with. They will prepare the food in dueling kitchens in front of an audience. That audience will include family and friends, as well as the three hosts of the show.

Each dish is presented to the judges as they are prepared, allowing votes to be made on each one as the show progresses. It will all lead to Gordon Ramsay, Aarón Sanchez, and Joe Bastianich deciding on the MasterChef Season 10 winner.

MasterChef season finale airs September 18 at 8/7c on FOX.