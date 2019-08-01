Who wins HOH on Big Brother tonight to be revealed on live feeds

The latest Big Brother Head of Household Competition didn’t take place during the August 1 episode of the show.

Following the eviction of Sam Smith, there were just 11 houseguests left playing the game. They went to the backyard to play out the latest battle for power.

When they got to the backyard, host Julie Chen Moonves laid out a challenge that wasn’t going to finish before the episode came to an end. In fact, they didn’t really even start playing before the hour ended.

This didn’t give the BB21 cast a lot of time to celebrate that they had made it to the jury portion of the season. Everyone left will either make it to the final two or be sent to the jury house.

Who wins the HOH Competition?

The winner of the August 1 HOH Competition will be revealed on the live feeds Thursday night.

The unfortunate aspect of this challenge is that the live feed subscribers don’t get to watch it play out. Instead, it is getting taped by producers in order to be shown during the August 4 episode of the show.

While you are waiting for the HOH Competition to come to an end, you can start placing votes for the Big Brother Field Trip. The first version of America’s Vote is now up and active.

It’s going to be a game-changing moment of the season and something the BB21 cast won’t soon forget.

Big Brother airs CBS episodes on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.