Who will win Survivor: Island of the Idols? Survivor finale time is at hand

It’s almost time to learn who won Survivor Season 39. Five people are still in the running and viewers seem to have their own opinions on who will win Survivor: Island of the Idols.

During the last episode of the show, Elaine Stott was voted out at Tribal Council. As the episode came to a close, though, host Jeff Probst and producers for the show let the audience know that Dan Spilo had been removed.

Later, more specifics were given as to why Dan was kicked off the show, but the end result was that it left just five people competing to win the $1 million cash prize.

Now, those final five castaways will take center stage during the season finale of the show on December 18.

Survivor finale time

The final five castaways are Lauren Beck, Janet Carbin, Dean Kowalski, Noura Salman, and Tommy Sheehan. It’s a really interesting group of people, some of which have really surprised CBS viewers this season.

Below are some fan posts ahead of the big episode.

Survivor finale tonight. Can’t wait for Queen Lauren to take her rightful throne. It’s been too long since a black female winner. #Survivor #Survivor39 — The Blue Spirit (@ganjodadank2) December 18, 2019

Let’s crown Tommy as our Sole Survivor and move onto #Survivor40 😻 I’ve had dreams of the All-Winners season and how it will play out; I’m excited to FINALLY get a promo tonight and see another winner take the crown again 😭👑👑 #Survivor #Survivor39 #WinnersAtWar — Kevin (@Kevin__333) December 18, 2019

In less than 24 hours we will know who the winner of season 39 is. I’ve been ready for this to be over and done with for a LONG time… #Survivor #RHAP #Survivor39 pic.twitter.com/Iz6uFG8jZ3 — Dana (@lanadingel) December 18, 2019

For my Survivor pool purposes I want Tommy or Noura. But personally I really want Janet. — CK (@live4LV) December 18, 2019

The season finale will begin at 8/7c on December 18 and it will pick up following the final five contestants learning that Dan was removed from the game. The reality will set in that they are each one step closer to being named the sole survivor this season.

The final five will work their way down to the final contestants, who will then have to make their case to the Island of the Idols jury about why they should become the Season 39 winner. This is where it could become very interesting and exciting, depending on who is left at the end.

While this has been a bumpy season for the network and the Island of the Idols cast, hopefully, finale night can be a good one for everyone involved. The night will conclude with a Reunion Show, where host Jeff Probst will discuss the season with the cast and start hinting at what’s to come.

Who will win Survivor: Island of the Idols? Make sure to tune in on Wednesday night to see how this all plays out.

Survivor airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.