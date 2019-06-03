Who went to the hospital in the ambulance on The Bachelorette Episode 4?

During Monday’s episode of The Bachelorette, Hannah B invited the guys on a group date where they would be playing rugby. Before the game began, an instructor told them that it was a physical game and that people may get hurt.

As it turns out, one man was injured and taken away in an ambulance so he could get checked out at the hospital. And that man was Kevin.

Who could possibly have imagined someone getting hurt while playing rugby with next to no training? #TheBachelorette — Jeremy Brown (@JeremyBrownFunE) June 4, 2019

During the game, Kevin appeared to land wrong on his shoulder, resulting in him getting injured. He revealed he wasn’t sure what had happened, but that he couldn’t really move his arm.

Kevin guessed that it had been dislocated, and Hannah freaked out seeing him in pain.

Since it was a group date, she didn’t go with Kevin in the ambulance as he was driven away. Instead, she went back to watch the game, which resulted in more drama between the two Lukes.

As for Kevin, he returned to the show later that night and he revealed that he sprained something in his shoulder. He looked like he was in pain and he had his shoulder and arm in a sling, but he was back to fight for Hannah B.

There’s literally always that one guy who gets hurt and ruins it for everyone…. #theBachelorette — abbey (@gardensdaughter) June 4, 2019

In case you don’t recall who Kevin is, he’s the 27-year-old behavioral health specialist from Manteno, Illinois. In his Bachelorette bio, he calls himself the small-town guy who is the ultimate family man.

For work, he spends time helping vets deal with trauma. And while he does pump iron at the gym, he wasn’t prepared for the hit that knocked him out of the game.

Good thing he loves Harry Potter and can read one of the books while he recovers from his injury.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.