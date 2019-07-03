Who went home tonight on Big Brother? Eviction Ceremony with a twist called Camp Comeback

Big Brother had its eviction night and it was full of spoilers. The producers packed a lot into the one-hour episode, including the presentation of a huge twist.

That twist directly affected the Eviction Ceremony, even though it didn’t save the person from getting voted out of the game. As for the twist, host Julie Chen told the CBS audience about it before the vote.

Julie let viewers know that the Eviction Ceremony would remain the same, but that the evicted houseguest wouldn’t actually be leaving the house.

Who was evicted on Big Brother?

By a unanimous vote of 12-0, Ovi Kabir was evicted from the Big Brother house. Only he wasn’t really sent home.

It all comes down to this moment. #BB21 pic.twitter.com/jFiu8Dm68w — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) July 4, 2019

After the vote, host Julie Chen introduced the BB21 cast to Camp Comeback. Each of the first four evicted houseguests will get to stay in the house, though they will be living in what amounts to a Have Not Room.

David Alexander returned to the game, as he had been sequestered up to this point. David and Ovi went to Camp Comeback while the rest of the houseguests competed in the latest HOH Competition.

Big Brother 21 Camp Comeback

The season just took a very interesting turn and it is setting up some really intriguing drama. That drama could play out during future episodes, as well as on the CBS live feeds. Keeping Ovi Kabir around seems like a twist that might be really good for the show.

The next episode of the show is going to take place on Sunday, but make sure to note that the CBS schedule of episodes has changed. Stay tuned, because the new HOH could really shake things up.

Big Brother returns with a new episode on CBS on July 7.