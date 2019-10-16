Who was voted off Survivor tonight? Rob and Sandra return

Another castaway was voted off Survivor tonight. The new episode was called Plan Z and it was the fourth installment for Island of the Idols.

Season 39, Episode 4 would lead to a fourth person getting sent home. Twenty castaways started this journey and by the end of the night, just 16 would be left competing for the title of Sole Survivor.

Over the first two episodes, poker player

Who was voted off Survivor last week?

A blindside took place on the show last week. Vince Moua was given the chance to meet former winners Rob Mariano and Sandra Diaz-Twine and he was starstruck. It was an emotional experience for him, but also an advantageous one. Vince completed a challenge and secured an Individual Immunity Idol.

Unfortunately for Vince, even though he knew an all-women alliance had formed in his tribe, he failed to see that he was a target. At the Tribal Council, Vince was voted off Survivor, despite still having an idol in his pocket.

Who was voted off Survivor tonight?

The Lairo Tribe lost another Team Immunity Challenge, meaning a third person from the group would be going home. The eight castaways at risk this time were Elizabeth Beisel, Missy Byrd, Dean Kowalski, Tom Laidlaw, Aaron Meredith, Karishma Patel, Elaine Scott, and Chelsea Walker.

Karishma was at risk again, but still, she found a way to survive. Instead, it ended up being another shocking elimination. The castaway who was voted off Survivor tonight was Chelsea Walker. Yes, the same Chelsea who had an Idol in her pocket and didn’t use it. Another blindside has taken hold of the Lairo tribe and Karishma proves she has nine lives.

Survivor: Island of the Idols airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.