Who was voted off Survivor last week? Extinction Island filling up, twist coming

Two people were voted off of Survivor last week leaving Extinction Island with only six inhabitants by the end of the latest episode. In the preview for Survivor 38, episode 7, it was shown that a big twist is coming next week.

Survivor 38, episode 5 and episode 6 packed a lot of drama into the night, which included a surprise blindside at the first Tribal Council and two tribes heading to the second one. By the end of the night, two new people had been sent to Extinction Island.

Aubry Bracco Survivor journey ends

In her third season on the show, veteran Survivor castaway Aubry Bracco started out on the Kama tribe. When the final 15 were split into three tribes, she ended up on the Manu tribe.

When Manu lost the Immunity Challenge during episode 5, it seemed like Wendy Diaz was the most likely person to get voted off Survivor. That didn’t happen though, as the tribe decided it was time to target Aubry. Even with an Immunity Idol and the advantage of an extra vote in her pocket, Aubry got voted out at Tribal Council.

Wendy Diaz: Survivor misfit sent to Extinction Island

In the second hour, Lesu and Manu both got sent to Tribal Council, as Kama was deemed the only tribe safe for the night. It meant eight people were going to be at risk of getting voted off Survivor.

In the first vote, it was a 4-4 tie, with Wendy Diaz and Lauren O’Connell each receiving votes from the opposing tribe. In the re-vote, where people could only vote for Wendy or Lauren, it became much clearer. Wendy Diaz became the second castaway voted off Survivor last week in a unanimous vote.

Wendy and Lauren have now joined Reem Daly, Keith Sowell, Chris Underwood, and Rick Devens on Extinction Island. A preview for the upcoming episode shows that the inhabitants of the island are going to make an appearance at an upcoming challenge. It looks to be an exciting twist for the show.

