Who was unmasked on The Masked Singer tonight? Ice cream and the egg were eliminated

The first episode of The Masked Singer Season 2 has come to an end and two celebrities were sent home after several performances. The egg and the ice cream were not the favorite performers and the audience didn’t send them through to the next round. And since there are 16 competitors this season, two of them had to be eliminated.

The Egg

The egg was the first to be revealed. In the final minutes of the episode, the egg was revealed to be Johnny Weir. The judges had indeed guessed that he could be behind the mask, but there were many other options that could fit the clues.

Johnny Weir is best known for figure skating, but also for his commentating in the sport. After the reveal, he gave credit to musicians, as he was used to performing for 45 seconds compared to a whole concert.

The initial guesses from the judges included figure skaters or someone from Queer Eye For The Straight Guy. There was also a guess that it could be fashion designer Christian Siriano, because of the costume, which had hints of a wedding dress.

Ice Cream

The second person to be revealed was the ice cream. It was revealed to be Ninja, whose real name is Tyler Blevins. He’s a gamer and he’s known for his Fortnite videos. He reportedly makes $500,000 per month for his Fortnite streams, something that was revealed as a fun fact as the episode was ending.

The initial guesses included a few athletes, who had made lots of money. They also guessed YouTubers and gamers, someone who could make money from their homes using their computers. Specific guesses included Rob Dyrdek and Marshmello.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on FOX.