Who was sent home on The Bachelorette Season 15 Episode 2?

Another episode of The Bachelorette aired tonight and Hannah B is one step further to finding her future husband. But after the second rose ceremony, Hannah decided it was time to say goodbye to three potential suitors.

There were no dramatic exits during Episode 2, as no guys came forward with having a girlfriend back home. This was something Hannah B had to deal with during Episode 1, something she was furious with.

Despite delivering a relatively calm episode, Hannah still said goodbye to the following three suitors.

Matthew Spraggins

Matthew Spraggins was eliminated during the rose ceremony. This 23-year-old is from Newport Beach, California and he works in the family business of auctioneering.

He calls himself a car bid spotter in his ABC bio, but he’s also working on getting his real estate license.

Unfortunately, his quick-witted personality didn’t capture Hannah’s attention. Maybe it’s because he’s planning on staying in California, where his family owns a winery, something he’d like to join one day.

Connor Jenkins

Connor Jenkins didn’t get through the rose ceremony either. This 28-year-old sales manager from Newport Beach, California may have hoped for more time with Hannah, but she didn’t see a future with him.

In his ABC bio, he reveals he’s charismatic and he will always open the door for his lady and pull out her chair. Maybe Hannah simply didn’t see this side of him during his short time on The Bachelorette, as he went packing.

Daron Blaylock

Lastly, Daron Blaylock didn’t survive the elimination either. This 25-year-old IT consultant from Buckhead, Georgia calls himself a giant teddy bear.

Hannah B decided to send him home, possibly because she didn’t get enough time with him. Fans may remember him as a former college athlete.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.