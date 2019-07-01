Who was sent home on The Bachelorette on Season 15 Episode 7? Here’s your elimination recap

Tonight was a brand new episode of The Bachelorette and a few more guys had to be sent home, as Hannah is approaching the end of her journey. With current trips overseas and home dates coming up next week, Hannah still has a few guys to go.

Chris Harrison didn’t like when he said the drama would take over the episode. And we were surprised to see some of the guys go home. Here’s your elimination recap for Episode 7.

Connor Saeli

Before the rose ceremony, Connor Saeli is sent packing. Hannah didn’t go find him herself, but he was upset that he didn’t get a one-on-one date with her. He goes to talk to her to see if they still have a connection together. As it turns out, Hannah doesn’t think that they do. He was sent packing during the first hour of the show.

After his elimination, Connor reveals that while they did have a powerful connection, it was hard to keep the connection going with constant group dates. He also revealed that he was heartbroken over her decision.

Mike Johnson

Before Hannah’s one-on-one date with Mike happened, she revealed that she was hopeful that she would have a connection with him as she had with Jed and Tyler. And while they did have fun and loved goofing around, she didn’t see a connection with him.

Hannah came in crying for their dinner date, but she eventually came clean about her feelings. He thanked her for being honest, got up to leave, and she hugged him goodbye.

Garrett Powell

Garrett started out great last week with his one-on-one date with Hannah B, and many suspected that he was now going far. He even got the rose on their date. However, something went wrong along the way – and that way was Luke P.

During tonight’s episode, Luke claims that Garrett was being fake with him and Hannah took that to Garrett. He told her that this season has been the “Luke P show” and he expressed his frustrations over it.

Luke’s comments about Garrett to Hannah resulted in the dramatic confrontation that has been teased in the previews for weeks.

Luke and Garrett were on a two-on-one date at the end of the episode, and he sadly didn’t make it. Luke P got the rose over him.

