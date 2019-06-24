Who was sent home on The Bachelorette on Season 15 Episode 6? Here’s your elimination recap

Hannah B was too upset to have a cocktail party before tonight’s rose ceremony and decided to get straight to the point.

It’s no secret that at this point on the Bachelorette journey, she’s already making some strong connections with people and there are some relationships falling behind.

During tonight’s episode, Luke Parker managed to steal the show yet again and it was a conversation with Luke that made her so upset that she decided to cancel the rose ceremony.

That sadly ruined the chances of the guys who hadn’t gotten a lot of time with her.

Two of those guys got the boot during tonight’s episode of The Bachelorette.

Dustin Kendrick

Dustin Kendrick hadn’t really gotten too much time with Hannah. In fact, he had only gone on group dates and managed to stay out of the drama.

Dustin appeared to fade a bit to the background as Luke P stole the show and Jed sang to Hannah from the balcony. Needless to say, it made sense to send him home if she didn’t feel a connection with him.

Dylan Barbour

Dylan Barbour was another hopeful, whose heart was crushed during tonight’s episode. It’s no secret that Dylan was another one of the guys, who had only gotten group dates.

At this point in the journey, he was starting to develop feelings for her, but Hannah was clearly further along with other guys. In addition, he hadn’t really gotten the time to prove himself to her.

Moving forward, Hannah only has guys left who she has created strong connections with through one-on-one dates or through group dates.

