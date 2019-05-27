Who was sent home on The Bachelorette last night on Season 15 Episode 3? Here’s your elimination recap

Hannah B has sent home another group of guys on her journey to find her future husband. During tonight’s The Bachelorette, Hannah had to make some tough decisions in regards to who to keep around, but production helped her out.

Here’s who was sent home during Season 15 Episode 3 of The Bachelorette.

Jonathan Saunders

Jonathan, the 27-year-old server from Los Angeles, California, didn’t make it past Episode 3. In his ABC bio, he calls himself the life of the party, but also a perfectionist.

He’s still hanging out at the clubs and plays basketball in his spare time. Hannah decided to send him home, possibly because she didn’t see herself spending time at the clubs as much as him.

Joey Jones

Joey, the 33-year-old finance manager from Bethesda, Maryland, was the other man sent home during the rose ceremony. This world traveler, who has lived in Australia, Hong Kong, and San Francisco, was ready to settle down and had hoped that Hannah would be the one for him.

But she sent him home, as she didn’t feel the connection.

Tyler Gwozdz

Tyler G was removed from the show by production throughout the episode. He was approached and removed by the producers when some of the guys were on the group date.

One can imagine Tyler will be fine, as he describes himself as a very laid-back guy with a go-with-the-flow attitude in his ABC bio. Despite the stories about him, he considers himself a modern romantic.

Cam Ayala

During the tailgate party, some of the contestants told Hannah that they thought Cam had told her his health story to get a pity rose. It doesn’t come as a surprise, given Cam is always talking about himself – ABC – Always Be Cam.

Hannah believed the guys and sent him home despite his competitive personality. In case you’re curious what Cam was talking about, here’s his Instagram post where he opens up about it.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.