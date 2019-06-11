Who was sent home on The Bachelorette during Season 15 Episode 5? Here’s your elimination recap

Hannah Brown is narrowing the field on The Bachelorette and another group of guys was eliminated. This week, the rose ceremony was at the beginning of the episode and began with Luke Stone eliminating himself.

Here’s your Bachelorette elimination recap for Episode 5.

Luke Stone

The political consultant has left the building! Luke Stone eliminated himself after a scuffle with Luke Parker that stole most of the episode. It’s no secret that Luke P is a dedicated man and will do whatever he needs to win Hannah’s heart, but Luke S thought things got a little too rough during the rugby match during the group date.

Luke S decided to express his feelings to Hannah, revealing it was uncalled for and he was upset about Luke P’s behavior. However, it seems that Hannah’s response made Luke S feel that she was taking sides and he saw this as his chance to leave.

In case you don’t remember him, he was the one who was being called a Nick Viall look-a-like.

Matteo Valles

Matteo Valles managed to stay in the background for most of the first few episodes, letting some of the other guys steal the spotlight because of their growing drama.

While he has plenty of experience traveling the world, he didn’t really appear to capture Hannah’s attention.

In case you don’t remember him, he is the one who donated his sperm, creating 114 children for all types of families.

John Paul Jones.

John Paul Jones, the financial analyst from Maryland, didn’t make it past Episode 4. Despite being a hopeless romantic who dreams about his future wedding, he didn’t quite seem to capture Hannah’s heart.

If you don’t recall who he is, he’s the one who insisted on using his full name all the time. Bye bye John Paul Jones.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.