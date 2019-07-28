Who was evicted on Big Brother 21? Cast member sent home

The houseguest who was evicted on Big Brother 21 didn’t see it coming until it was too late.

Cliff Hogg was the last Head of Household, winning the challenge after he returned from Camp Comeback. It was a huge turnaround and it put Cliff right in a power position.

Cliff decided he was going to go after a big target and he nominated Jackson Michie and Jack Matthews for eviction. When Jackson won the Power of Veto, everything changed. That’s when Cliff had to punt his original idea.

Who was evicted on Big Brother 21?

Before she knew what was happening, Bella Wang became the replacement nominee. Cliff put her on the block next to Jack Matthews, making it very clear that he had abandoned his original nomination plan.

At the Eviction Ceremony, only Sam Smith and Nick Maccarone voted to evict Jack. This turned it into a very one-sided vote.

Jackson Michie, Christie Murphy, Nicole Anthony, Jessica Milagros, Kathryn Dunn, Analyse Talavera, Holly Allen, and Tommy Bracco all voted to evict Bella.

By an 8-2 vote, Bella Wang became the fourth person evicted during the summer 2019 season. She joined Ovi Kabir, Kemi Fakunle, and David Alexander on the outside of the game. All four houseguests failed to make it to the BB21 jury.

Host Julie Chen conducted an extended interview with Bella after she had been evicted. This was posted online after the episode so that Bella’s fans could hear a bit more about her time in the game.

With Bella evicted from the Big Brother house, that left just 12 people competing for the $500,000 prize this summer. They played an Endurance Challenge and there is now a new HOH in charge of the game. Live feed subscribers got to watch it take place online.

Big Brother airs CBS episodes on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.