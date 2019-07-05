Who portrays Suzie, Dustin’s girlfriend, in Stranger Things?

Stranger Things’ third season just recently dropped, and fans have gone wild. Some seriously committed folk have already binged the entire season and are ready for season four.

This season brought us a few new characters, and among them, Dustin’s new girlfriend, Suzie. The pair met at camp, but everyone doubts she’s real until she pops up singing a duet on the radio with Dustin.

So who plays her? The actor behind Suzie on Stranger Things is Gabriella Pizzolo, and like a lot of the kids on the Netflix hit, she has an extensive Broadway background already.

She began her career in Matilda on Broadway, playing one of the actresses that rotated through the lead role in 2013. Following that, she understudied all of the children’s roles in Fun Home starting in 2015. Towards the end of the show’s run, she played the role of Small Alison, the younger version of the show’s lead.

In 2016, she started in the concert version of Sunday in the Park with George in the role of Louise.

Gabriella Pizzolo also played Young CC in the television movie Beaches. Apart from Beaches, Stranger Things is her biggest mainstream role on film and could be her big break, as it was for all of the other actors in the show.

We’ll see where Suzie and Dustin’s relationship goes in Season 4.

Stranger Things Season 3 is currently streaming on Netflix.