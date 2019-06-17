Who plays Ziggy on Big Little Lies? Young Sheldon star shows versatility in HBO series

In last night’s episode of Big Little Lies, a character gave an unexpected emotional moment in the midst of secrets coming to light. That scene involved Jane’s son Ziggy who finally revealed that he knew Perry was his father.

The scene also depicted a level of realism with kids not understanding grown-up terms and confusing them for more innocent things, specifically the term “assaulted” being mistaken for “salted.”

Furthermore, the actor caught a lot of attention because most viewers recognized this performer from another big name show from a different network. But who is this actor and why is he so familiar? Here is everything to know about the actor who plays Ziggy on Big Little Lies.

Who plays Ziggy on Big Little Lies?

The actor in question is none other than Iain Armitage from Young Sheldon. While many might be surprised by this, he was also in Season 1 of Big Little Lies, just at the time he did not become such a familiar face until after taking on the tiny version of the lovable and awkward Sheldon Cooper.

Outside of these shows, Armitage has also done some film work including The Glass Castle with Brie Larson and I’m Not Here with The Winter Soldier himself Sebastian Stan. He will also be heard in the animated Scooby Doo movie–currently titled Scoob–as young Shaggy.

What most people may not realize is Iain also has a Youtube channel called Iain Loves Theater where he reviews theater such as Cats, My Fair Lady, and so much more Check out his latest upload where he reviews Oklahoma!

His role on Big Little Lies as Ziggy is extremely impressive for someone his age. Between his comedic chops in the CBS show Young Sheldon and his heartbreaking portrayal of a fatherless kid on Big Little Lies, Armitage is proving he has amazing versatility as a performer. It’s abundantly clear with his love for theater and his abilities as an actor that the future is bright for this young star.

Iain Armitage can be seen on Big Little Lies every Sunday on HBO at 9/8c.