Who plays young Beth on This is Us?

On last night’s episode of This Is Us, viewers finally dived into the story of Beth, including her childhood.

The actress who played the young version of Beth surprised everyone watching, as she managed to capture all of the quirks that make Beth — well, Beth!

Cheers to young Beth on #thisisus. Very good performance. — Amanda Cox (@coxeyamanda) February 20, 2019

They did an awesome job casting the young Beth’s #ThisIsUs — ♡ J O N A E ♡ (@DimplesandShit_) February 20, 2019

I’m just amazed at how much both young Beth’s resemble adult Beth. #ThisIsUs — Mindy (@mindylue2) February 20, 2019

Also!! The casting department of #ThisIsUs just never disappoints! Young Beth was sooooo good. — Lυɳα 🌻🧚🏻‍♀️🧜🏻‍♀️ (@LunaAlyeska) February 20, 2019

But who is the young actress who captured everyone’s hearts Her name is Akira Akbar and despite her impressive performance, she is still a newcomer to the acting game.

Her IMDb reveals that she starred in a Criminal Minds episode called Awake from 2015. She’s also starred on Grey’s Anatomy in an episode called Come on Down to My Boat, Baby from 2017, where she played the role of Amethyst Vasquez. Other than playing the young Beth this year, Akira is also starring in the upcoming movie, Captain Marvel, set to come out later in 2019.

Akira Akbar’s Instagram profile reveals she’s a model, actress, and a dancer. In fact, she recently modeled for Levi’s Jeans, as per her Instagram posts.

She also appears to have a savvy fashion sense, posing in her photos and talking about personal style. In one post, she talks about how fashion to her is just being comfortable and rocking something from her mom’s closet like it was her own.

Her Instagram appears to be very professional and career-focused, and her fans are eager to support her. Her upcoming role in Captain Marvel is her first feature film.

However, given her impressive performance on This Is Us, we expect that it won’t be her last. Her IMDb doesn’t reveal any other upcoming projects at the moment, but watch this space!

This Is Us aires Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC.