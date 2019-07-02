Who plays Yennefer in The Witcher on Netflix? Anya Chalotra is an up-and-coming star

Netflix yesterday released photos for its upcoming fantasy series The Witcher — including the powerful image above of Anya Chalotra as Yennefer.

The Witcher series — which has the tagline “The Worst Monsters Are The Ones We Create” — is based on a series of fantasy novels and short stories by Polish author Andrzej Sapowski.

It has a huge cult following in its homeland and around the world, and Netflix is likely hoping the show will be the new Game of Thrones.

Yennefer of Vengerberg is a central character in the books. She is a sorceress and the “true love” of the story’s protagonist Geralt of Rivia (played by Henry Cavill in the new Netflix series).

She is also the mother figure to the princess Cirilla Fiona Elen Riannon, known as Ciri, who is played by Freya Allan in the new Netflix show.

Who is Anya Chalotra?

The 23-year-old Anya Chalotra is a British actress and is a relative newcomer in the world of acting, with The Witcher being her big break.

Her first screen role was as Jennifer Ashman in the UK series Wanderlust, which was produced jointly by the BBC and Netflix, and premiered in the fall of 2018.

She also appeared in the BBC TV miniseries The ABC Murders, which came out in December 2018, and earlier this year, she was featured as the voice of Robin Loxley in the YouTube original animated series Sherwood.

Anya has also been making her name on stage, after training at the prestigious Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London, UK. Last year she appeared as the lead role of Jyoti in Nadia Fall’s highly-praised theatre play The Village.

She has also performed at Shakespeare’s Globe and The National, two of the UK’s most esteemed theatres, and was featured in a long line of productions during her time studying at Guildhall.

According to her bio, she is 5ft 6in tall with hazel eyes and dark brown hair. She was also in the UK’s National Youth Theatre and studied on a London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA) Foundation course.

She is described as a “strong singer (soprano)” and as being skilled in “20th century dance, highly skilled show dance, historical dance, ballet (Grade 8, RAD), tap, modern, contemporary” as well as stage combat and basic acrobatics.

The Witcher will be released on Netflix in late 2019.