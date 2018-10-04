Who plays Tom Koracick on Grey’s Anatomy? Greg Germann has over three decades of experience

Greg Germann is a familiar face in the television world and he has been an active actor for over three decades. He’s known on Grey’s Anatomy as Dr. Tom Koracick and while that role is huge, there are others that he is will be known for playing forever.

It’s possible Germann got the acting bug from his father, Edward A. Germann, who was a playwright and professor. His mom Marlene Marian was a homemaker. Germann was born in Houston in 1958, but his parents relocated to Golden, Colorado when he was a child.

Germann started acting while attending middle and high school, and he was a theater major at the University of Northern Colorado. After two years, he graduated and moved to New York in 1983 to pursue a career in acting.

Needless to say, he has a lengthy acting resume that includes Broadway, movies, and television. Plus he has directing experience, including serving as a director and actor in Pete’s Garden from 1998. That movie opened at the Sundance Film Festival.

Right now, fans can see him as Tom Koracick on Grey’s Anatomy, as he’s been on the show since last year.

When he isn’t working, Germann likes spending time with his wife and children. He’s currently married to Martha Champlin and the two said their vows in 2013. Germann has three stepchildren with Martha. He was previously married to Christine Mourad and the two have one child together.

You may recognize Greg Germann from various television shows as his resume has several one-episode features, but his credits include everything from acting and writing to producing and singing. His very first movie was Streetwalkin’ from 1985, in which he played a character named Creepy.

Greg Germann also had a role on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, where he has played Derek Strauss on and off throughout 2013 to 2017. He also played Hades on Once Upon a Time in 206, and Deputy Director Jerome Craig on NCIS back in 2013.

However, Greg Germann is most recognizable as Richard Fish from Ally McBeal, a show that began back in 1997. German was one of the five main characters and was often an adversary of McBeal.

The series ended in 2002, resulting in Greg filming 112 episodes and in many cases, stealing the spotlight from the title character, played by Calista Flockhart, with his expert portrayal of the sharkish lawyer.

Grey’s Anatomy airs on Thursday nights at 8/7c on ABC.