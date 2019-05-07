Who plays the Secretary of Defense on NCIS cast? Former X-Files star returns

The Secretary of Defense on the NCIS cast returned for a new episode of the show. Actor Mitch Pileggi is the guest-star in that part, serving as a potential antagonist in the current storylines.

Last week on the show, the NCIS team was mainly focused on a court case, but the closing moments of the episode revealed a lot.

Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and Leon Vance (Rocky Carroll) went to the house of a CIA agent they were working with. They found Westley Clark (Scott William Winters) murdered, with Mallory (Dionne Gipson) standing over him.

Clark had discovered a slush fund that had roughly $250 million in it and he stated it was being controlled by the Secretary of Defense. Gibbs and Vance decided to help him get to the bottom of the money, but just as the investigation began, Clark was murdered.

During the new episode on May 7, called “…and Executioner,” the team had to try to figure out who was acting as the judge and jury that was using the slush fund to support a nationwide network of vigilante justice.

Who plays the Secretary of Defense on NCIS cast?

Without giving away too many spoilers from the latest episode of the show, it’s worth noting that the addition of actor Mitch Pileggi as the Secretary of Defense was a good choice for the NCIS cast.

He has the ability to come off as a potential bad guy, but also be considered a good guy at the same time. That’s the type of mystery that works well within a character like this one.

Before taking on this role with NCIS, Mitch Pileggi was best known for his stop as Walter Skinner on The X-Files. He played the part for years, even appearing in a movie based on the show and returning when the show was brought back by Fox.

In between all that, he had roles as Larry Jennings on Grey’s Anatomy, Ernest Darby on Son’s of Anarchy, and Harris Ryland on Dallas.

A nationwide network of vigilante justice?! Sneak a peek at tonight's all-new episode of #NCIS! pic.twitter.com/FArW95ArhS — NCIS (@NCIS_CBS) May 7, 2019

Following the May 7 episode of the show, there are just two more episodes remaining in Season 16. The NCIS cast is ramping up for a good end to the season and the finale is one that fans do not want to miss on May 21.

NCIS airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.