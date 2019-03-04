Who plays Tea Leoni’s brother Will on Madam Secretary? Actor Eric Stoltz’s role with the show is much bigger

Eric Stoltz is the man behind Will Adams on Madam Secretary and plays Tea Leoni’s brother on the show. Leoni portrays Elizabeth McCord, the main character on the show as she balances work and family in the political drama from CBS.

Stoltz is a veteran actor, who has a large and impressive resume. He has actually been on Madam Secretary a few times before, with his first appearance coming in 2015.

Based on his performance, some viewers have said that he’s the perfect fit to play Elizabeth’s brother on the show.

Eric Stolz is the perfect choice to portray Will Adams. He and @TeaLeoni are great together. #MadamSecretary — Rene (@PackCMBucky) March 4, 2019

Eric Stoltz was born in Whittier, California to parents who worked as a violinist and a schoolteacher. By the time he was a teenager, Eric made money playing the piano for musical theater productions, including the play Mame starring Anthony Edwards.

Eric attended the University of Southern California but dropped out during his junior year. He would instead work with a company that did 10 pays at the Edinburgh Festival in Scotland.

In the ’80s, he picked up a Golden Globe nomination for his work as Rocky Dennis in the 1985 movie Mask, starring Cher.

What’s interesting is that he has focused mostly on directing since 2002, working on shows such as Grey’s Anatomy, Boston Legal, Nashville, and Glee.

Since 2014, he has been credited as a producer on Madam Secretary, meaning his role goes well beyond portraying Will on the series.

Throughout his career, Eric is best known for his roles in Pulp Fiction, The Butterfly Effect, Mask, The Prophecy and his role as Daniel Graystone in Caprica.

However, his resume is much longer, including work going back to 1978. He has experience in film, television, and theater, both in front of the camera and in the producer’s chair.

Another interesting fact about him is that he lost out on the role of Marty McFly in the Back to the Future franchise in 1985, but later appeared as a character named Marty in the movie The Fly II from 1989.

He’s currently in a relationship with Bernadette Moley and they have two children. The couple has been together since 2005.

Madam Secretary airs on Sundays at 10/9c on CBS.