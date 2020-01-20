Who plays Reggie Baumann on Bull cast? Don Guillory guest stars

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Actor Don Guillory guest stars as Reggie Baumann on an all-new episode of Bull.

Reggie is a friend of Chunk’s (Christopher Jackson), who needs some help from the TAC team. This is familiar territory for the show, as the team helped out Marissa’s (Geneva Carr) friend during the last new episode.

According to CBS, the parents of an athletic scholarship student want to bring a wrongful death suit against the school after the teen dies suddenly while training.

For his part, Guillory plays a school counselor at the elite boarding school, and he needs the help of his friend Chunk.

Behind the Ivy is Episode 12 of Season 4, slated to air at 10/9c on Monday, January 20. The show is back after taking a week off and is part of a full night of new primetime episodes for the CBS lineup.

Who plays Reggie Baumann on Bull cast?

Actor Don Guillory has been in the business for a while, making a lot of guest-starring appearances on television shows.

Guillory has also popped up in a few films, including small roles in Monsters and Men, Delivery Man, and The Bourne Legacy.

As for his roles on TV, Guillory is a veteran when it comes to CBS shows. He has appeared on episodes of Madam Secretary, Elementary, FBI, Blue Bloods, and Person of Interest.

The long-time character actor has also appeared on episodes of Daredevil, The Blacklist, New Amsterdam, The Code, and Mr. Robot.

That’s not all, though, as Guillory has several Broadway and Off-Broadway credits, performing in Songbird and Romeo and Juliet.

Here is an amusing tidbit for Bull fans, though, as Don Guillory has already appeared on the show before. Back in Season 1 of the show, he played one of the jurors in the case the TAC team was working on during the episode called Callisto.

Now, Guillory is back for the new episode, and it would take a real eagle-eyed viewer to recognize him as a returning Bull cast member (just in a different role).

Bull airs Monday nights at 10/9c on CBS.