Who plays Pierre Ruskin on The OA Season 2?

26th March 2019 1:24 PM ET

The OA Season 2 returns after almost three years since the first season premiered on Netflix. The premiere episode of Season 2 introduces a mysterious character Pierre Ruskin – but who plays him?

Vincent Kartheiser is the actor behind Pierre Ruskin in The OA Part 2. The 39-year-old actor is best known as Pete Campbell on the long-running AMC series Mad Men, which ended in 2015.

Kartheiser also played Connor on The WB television series Angel. In the premiere episode of The OA, Pierre Ruskin is mentioned several times but is not seen.

You won’t see much of Pierre Ruskin as Vincent Kartheiser is in a guest role but plays an important part of the mysterious plot. Ruskin is seen in the waiting room of Nina Azarova through a window but doesn’t appear on camera.

Karim, played by Kingsley Ben-Adir, also trails Ruskin in the premiere episode but does not get a visual on the mysterious character.

Vincent Kartheiser is married to his Mad Men co-star Alexis Bledel, who is best known for playing Rory Gilmore on the Gilmore Girls.

The OA Season 2 or Part II was released on March 22 and has 8 episodes. Kartheiser is mentioned or appears in four of the episodes as Ruskin.

The OA Season 2 is a critical hit with a 94 percent Rotten Tomatoes score and an even bigger audience score of 96 percent at the time of this writing this story. All eight episodes of the binge-worthy series are available to stream on Netflix worldwide.