Who plays Pastor Don on The Neighborhood? From Queens to L.A., Victor Williams has arrived

Pastor Don joins The Neighborhood’s cast for an all-new episode on Monday night. The character is going to be a fun one who charms Tina — much to the consternation of Calvin.

On the January 20 episode of the show, a new minister that Tina (Tichina Arnold) helped select for her church takes on the job, but according to CBS, Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) “begins to suspect the man may be coveting more than just job security.”

In another story from the episode called Welcome to the New Pastor, Marty (Marcel Spears) is in for a surprise when he finally meets the disruptive neighbor from upstairs. It’s certainly going to be a fun moment for the episode.

Thus begins a night of new episodes for all the CBS primetime shows on Monday night after the network took last week off. New episodes of Bob Hearts Abishola, All Rise, and Bull will follow it later in the evening.

Who plays Pastor Don on The Neighborhood?

Actor Victor Williams is going to be a great addition to The Neighborhood’s cast. He has been on television quite a bit, with recent roles on Happy Together (Gerald), The Sinner (D.A. Hutchinson), and The Affair (Detective Jeffries). He was also on the shows Bull and Madam Secretary through guest-starring roles.

By far, the most recognizable role that Williams has had was that of Deacon Palmer on The King of Queens. He starred on the show for nearly 200 episodes with Kevin James and Leah Remini.

In addition to Victor Williams, Season 2, Episode 13 of The Neighborhood will feature Max Greenfield as Dave Johnson, Beth Behrs as Gemma Johnson, Sheaun McKinney as Malcolm Butler, and Hank Greenspan as Grover Johnson.

The episode will also guest star Ashleigh Haistron as Keira, Tracey Ashley as Wanda, Erica Vittina Phillips as Renee, and Nefetari Spencer as Francine.

The Neighborhood airs Monday nights at 8/7c on CBS.