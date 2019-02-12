Who plays Nero on NCIS: New Orleans cast? Guest star LeVar Burton is a Naval Intelligence officer

LeVar Burton as Nero on NCIS: New Orleans cast. Pic credit: CBS

Actor LeVar Burton joins the NCIS: New Orleans cast for a new episode of the show. Burton is taking on the role of a Naval Intelligence officer joining the NCIS team to help with a case.

The previews (shown below) make it look like an interesting episode of the show. This is a return from a brief hiatus, which took place during the weeks when the State of the Union Address had been planned.

According to CBS, NCIS will investigate the disappearance of a Navy entomologist after a deadly shooting at a research lab. That is where Nero enters the picture during the new episode. He helps with the investigation when the team discovers a rare and deadly virus has been stolen.

Nero joins tonight's investigation when the team discovers a rare and deadly virus was stolen. Stream #NCISNOLA live on @CBS and @CBSAllAccess: https://t.co/wkG5h6e08Y pic.twitter.com/ykgCC7V4Im — NCIS: New Orleans (@NCISNewOrleans) February 12, 2019

Who is LeVar Burton on NCIS: New Orleans cast?

Actor LeVar Burton is a great addition to the NCIS: New Orleans cast, even if it might be just in a guest-starring role. His acting credits are very extensive, including starring as Kunta Kinte on Roots.

Burton is also well-known for his role as Lt. Commander Geordi La Forge on Star Trek: The Next Generation, for his time with Reading Rainbow, and as a voice actor on the Captain Planet cartoons.

Burton does a great job at guest-starring on shows as well, popping up on The Big Bang Theory, Family Guy, Community, Becker, and even Fantasy Island. His stop on NCIS: New Orleans should also be memorable.

Season 5 Episode 13 of NCIS: New Orleans is called “X” and it looks to be a good one.

Members of the cast also appearing in the episode include Pride (Scott Bakula), Lasalle (Lucas Black), Gregorio (Vanessa Ferlito), Hannah (Necar Zadegan), Sebastian (Rob Kerkovich), Patton (Daryl Mitchell), and Dr. Loretta Wade (CCH Pounder).

Will Wade and Nero get along? Tune in to find out.

NCIS: New Orleans airs Tuesday nights at 10/9 on CBS.