Who plays Meredith’s dad on Grey’s Anatomy Cast? Guest star Jeff Perry returns

Jeff Perry as Thatcher Grey on Grey’s Anatomy cast. Pic credit: ABC

Thatcher Grey is back for a new episode, as Meredith’s dad returns to the Grey’s Anatomy cast.

It’s going to be a really emotional episode for the show, but also for viewers who have tuned in over the years. That’s not just because of the storyline for Thatcher Grey (Jeff Perry).

Catherine Avery (Debbie Allen) is going to be going through a daunting surgery, performed by Dr. Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) and Dr. Tom Koracick (Greg Germann) in the new episode. Will she survive it?

Tonight will have you all up in your feelings. #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/B5ngYM9jro — Greys Anatomy (@GreysABC) January 31, 2019

Who is Jeff Perry on Grey’s Anatomy cast?

Anytime actor Jeff Perry shows up on the Grey’s Anatomy cast, fans know that there are going to be a lot of emotions. His strained relationship with Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) has led to a number of really good storylines for the show. That continues with the new episode of the show.

The sickness of Thatcher Grey was first mentioned during Season 15 Episode 6, “Flowers Grow Out of My Grave.” It has been an underlying plot point that is finally going to be addressed in a strong manner.

Having Perry back as a guest star means he gets to share scenes with Pompeo, which typically lead to tears and/or strong feelings from viewers.

There has been a lot of build-up to this episode by ABC and show producers. Even the stars and guest stars of the episode have been posting about it on social media. That includes Jeff Perry, who took to Twitter to urge his friends to tune in for the new episode.

It’s good advice, because the teaser trailers for the new episode of Grey’s Anatomy (called “The Winner Takes It All”) make it look like an event that should not be missed.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursday nights at 8/7c on ABC.