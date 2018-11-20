Who plays gang member Mateo Diaz on NCIS: New Orleans cast? Guest star Octavio Rodriguez is an acting newcomer

Octavio Rodriguez plays high-school gang member turned informant Mateo Diaz on the latest episode of NCIS: New Orleans.

His character is put in protective custody while the NCIS team probe the murder of his junior reserve officers’ training corps instructor.

Rodriguez’s role is central to the episode, but it is one of his first big roles.

Earlier this year he appeared as a Psych Ward Nurse in indie drama The Black String, starring Frankie Muniz from Malcolm in the Middle.

Prior to that, Rodriguez only has two film shorts (2017’s Becoming Lucy and 2016’s Alone in a Crows) and a video appearance (2017’s First Date Virgin) to his name.

However, it looks like his career is just starting to take off, with roles coming up in crime mystery movie Last Three Days, in the short film Flesh and Blood, and the drama One Hour Outcall.

Jason Alan Carvell also guest stars

Also on this week’s episode of NCIS: New Orleans, Pride needs the help of his brother, played by Jason Alan Carvel, to help gain the trust of Mateo.

Carvel has appeared on NCIS: NOLA before, back on the October 23 episode In the Blood, and has a long list of credits including in Blue Bloods and Elementary.

NCIS: New Orleans airs Tuesdays at 10/9c on CBS.