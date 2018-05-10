Who plays Lucas on General Hospital? Get the scoop on Ryan Carnes

Ryan Carnes (Lucas Jones) and Parry Shen (Brad Cooper) are starring in a high profile, topical storyline on ABC soap General Hospital, playing gay parents trying to adopt a baby. The plot has garnered lots of fan interest, and as a result viewers are clamoring to learn more about Lucas and the actor who plays him.

We have the inside scoop on the talented and handsome Ryan Carnes, who first took over the role of Lucas “Luke” Spencer for a brief time from 2004 to 2005. His current stint as Dr. Lucas on General Hospital began in 2014.

Born in Illinois, Carnes, who describes himself as an actor/musician/philanthropist, attended Duke University and was a member of DUMB, the Duke University Marching Band. He began his acting career in 2004 when he joined GH; prior to his arrival eight other actors had inhabited the role. In typically soapy fashion, Lucas’ paternity is a bit complicated!

During his break from GH, the gifted and versatile 35-year old Carnes was busy with film and TV work, appearing in American and UK productions. He had a recurring role on Desperate Housewives from 2004 to 2006 and he also appeared in two episodes of the acclaimed British television sci-fi series Doctor Who.

In 2004 he appeared in the film Eating Out, and in 2006 he appeared in the film Surf School.

Carnes starred in Trailer Park of Terror in 2008, and played the title character in the Syfy miniseries, The Phantom. He has both CSI: NY and CSI: Miami on his resume, as well as NCIS.

He’s also appeared in Bones, Rizzoli and Isles, and Suburgatory, and Carnes is featured in the video for Australian actress and singer Stephanie McIntosh’s song, “Mistake.”

On General Hospital, Lucas is the biological son of mob boss/bar owner Julian Jerome (William deVry) and the late, Cheryl Stansbury. He was adopted by Nurse Bobbie Spencer (Jaclyn Zeman) and her late husband Dr. Tony Jones. Going into the medical profession was a no-brainer for Lucas!

Since his arrival, Lucas has had a bumpy relationship with Julian, who initially disapproved of his sexuality. In turn Lucas had a hard time accepting his dad’s criminal past. More recently the two have made tentative steps to build a relationship, especially since Lucas and Brad are trying to become parents.

But their road to parenthood hasn’t been a smooth one, and fans are worried that something major is about to upset the plans in the coming weeks. Could a bombshell revelation ruin their chances of adopting? Stay tuned folks, anything can happen during May sweeps!

Want to see Lucas and Brad get married? Be sure to check out their 2016 ceremony here. And don’t forget to link up with the uber-talented actor on his social media, where he had thousands of fans on both Twitter and Instagram.

General Hospital airs weekdays during the day on ABC.