Who plays Link on Grey’s Anatomy? Chris Carmack is the ‘Ortho God’

Grey’s Anatomy is returning for a two-hour Season 15 premiere, and they are also introducing a hot new doctor at the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. Chris Carmack is joining the cast as Dr. Link, the “Ortho God,” and he is divine.

This is definitely not the first time that many Grey’s viewers have seen Carmack as his acting resume is getting long. Most recently, Chris ended his run as Nashville’s Will Lexington when the series finished its sixth and final season.

Chris Carmack made waves as a gay country music artist on Nashville. He quickly became a fan favorite on the show, and viewers continued to support Carmack’s character even after the show moved from ABC to CMT for the final two seasons.

During to his run on Nashville, Chris Carmack had roles in lesser-known movies like The Dust Storm and the 2013 thriller, Dark Power. He also starred in a string of TV movies in 2012, including Bad Girls, All About Christmas Eve alongside Haylie Duff and A Christmas Wedding Date with Marla Sokoloff, who coincidentally appeared on Grey’s Anatomy in 2015 as Glenda Castillo.

Prior to his breakthrough on Nashville, Chris Carmack also played the lead in The Butterfly Effect 3: Revelations and appeared in single episodes of NCIS, CSI: NY, CSI: Miami, and Desperate Housewives.

Now, Chris Carmack is set to join the longest running ABC series, Grey’s Anatomy, as Dr. Atticus Lincoln, also known as Dr. Link or the “Ortho God.” His introduction on the newest sneak peek for the show makes it clear that Dr. Link isn’t lacking in self-esteem when he walks up and asks, “Did someone ask for an Ortho God?”

Grey’s Anatomy airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on ABC.