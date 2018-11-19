There’s a new guest star joining the cast of Magnum P.I. as they work to investigate a kidnapping. Amanda is the 16-year-old kidnap victim who escapes from her captors but who is the actress who plays her?

Magnum is on the case this week, hired by Amanda’s parents to solve the crime. Can his experiences as a POW help him to relate to the victim and help find who took her?

Season 1 Episode 9 of the show is called The Ties That Bind and from the preview, it appears to be a very serious episode for Magnum and his team.

The full episode preview is shown below, including a flashback to when Magnum suffered through being a POW.

A new case for #MagnumPI brings back old memories. Tomorrow at 9/8c on @CBS. pic.twitter.com/WrAzmGxqF7 — Magnum P.I. (@MagnumPICBS) November 18, 2018

Who plays kidnapped girl Amanda on Magnum P.I. cast?

Actress Lyrica Okano joins the Magnum P.I. cast as Amanda Sako. She is best known for the character of Nico Minoru on the hit show Runaways.

Before joining the cast of Runaways, Okano was a guest-star on shows that include The Affair and The Michael J. Fox Show. Now, she brings her talents to CBS, with likely a one-episode appearance as Amanda Sako.

Namaste inside and watch a new #MagnumPI on Monday night! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/AQMnINbK9q — Magnum P.I. (@MagnumPICBS) November 17, 2018

Other members of the Magnum P.I. cast starring in the episode are Jay Hernandez as Magnum, Perdita Weeks as Higgins, Zachary Knighton as Rick, and Stephen Hill as TC. Tim Kang returns as Det. Gordon Katsumoto and Amy Hill are back as Kumu.

Guest-starring on Season 1 Episode 9 is Louis Ozawa Changchien and Kimiko Gelman as the parents of Amanda.

Magnum P.I. airs Monday nights at 9/8c on CBS.