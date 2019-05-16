Who plays Kelton on Chicago P.D. cast? Former Scrubs actor guest-stars

Brian Kelton guest-starred on the Chicago P.D. cast during the latest episode of the show. Kelton is a Chicago Police Superintendent who has been a thorn in the side of the Intelligence team.

Actor John C. McGinley has become a more prominent part of the Chicago P.D. cast because his character is running to become the Chicago mayor. Many times, the character has been at odds with Voight’s team. Season 6, episode 21 was no exception.

Voight (played by Jason Beghe) appeared ready to “take a shot at the king” during the episode called “Confession.” That quote comes from a character that Voight was trying to get information from as he made maneuvers behind the scenes.

Who plays Kelton on Chicago P.D. cast?

Actor John C. McGinley plays the recurring character of Chicago Police Superintendent Brian Kelton on the Chicago P.D. cast. The character is relatively new, popping up in Season 6 to provide a new antagonist to the main characters.

At times, Kelton seems to be pretty good at his job and unstoppable in his quest to become mayor. At other times, the character comes off as extremely smarmy and willing to do anything to further his political career. In each aspect, McGinley has been great on the screen.

McGinley is best known for his role as Dr. Perry Cox on 182 episodes of Scrubs. The NBC comedy really put him on the map, even though he has guest-starred in a number of shows and appeared in many movies over the years.

Recognizable film roles for McGinley include appearances in the movies Point Break, The Rock, Se7en, and Platoon.

During the Chicago P.D. season finale on May 22, the character of Brian Kelton is going to have an important story arc. If Kelton wins his election to become the mayor of Chicago, he might just get rid of Intelligence and split up the team. Can Voight and his team keep that from happening?

Some Chicago P.D. spoilers indicate that not everyone from the show is going to return for Season 7.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesday nights at 10/9c on NBC.