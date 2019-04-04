Who plays Kathleeen Shepherd on Grey’s Anatomy cast? Amy Acker guest stars

Actress Amy Acker joined the Grey’s Anatomy cast as Kathleen Shepherd. This is the fourth sister of Derek Shepherd, who was one of the main characters on the show for a number of years. Derek was played by Patrick Dempsey and earned the nickname McDreamy.

Previously, three of Derek’s sisters have appeared on the show. They are Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone), Elizabeth “Lizzie” Shepherd (Neve Campbell), and Nancy Shepherd (Embeth Davidtz).

The writers slowly revealed the sisters over the years and the ABC audience finally gets to meet Kathleen Shepherd during the April 11 episode.

During the April 4 episode, there were a number of substories, including Owen (Kevin McKidd) and Teddy (Kim Raver) dealing with the surprise arrival of Megan Hunt (Abigail Spencer). Megan is Owen’s sister, continuing a theme of family members reappearing during Season 15 of the show.

Who plays Kathleen Shepherd on Grey’s Anatomy cast?

During the April 11 episode, which is called Good Shepherd (Season 15, episode 21), Amelia and Link (Chris Carmack) travel to New York to operate on a patient who has a severe spinal deformity.

As advertised by ABC, they are in for more than they bargained for when Nancy Shepherd invites them to dinner at her home. This is where Embeth Davidtz will make another guest-starring appearance. She will also be joined by actress Amy Acker.

Actress Amy Acker has been in Hollywood for years and is going to be immediately recognizable to a lot of Grey’s Anatomy viewers.

She has played Winifred “Fred” Burkle on Angel, Kelly Payton on Alias, Kate Strucker on The Gifted, and Samantha Groves (Root) on Person of Interest. She even popped up on Agents of S.H.E.I.L.D. (as seen above).

Ready for a new episode of ⁦@TheGiftedonFOX⁩ tonight!! 8/7c pic.twitter.com/vvo1honuVc — Amy Acker (@AmyAcker) October 9, 2018

It’s going to be an enjoyable experience for fans of the show to see Amy Acker appear as part of the Grey’s Anatomy cast. There has been a lot of mystery around the character of Kathleen Shepherd, so this will finally paint a picture of her on the small screen.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursday nights at 8/7c on ABC.