Who plays Judith Grimes on The Walking Dead cast? How old is she?

Judith Grimes has become an important character within the cast of The Walking Dead. She is the daughter of Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), who served as the primary character for the series when it got started on AMC.

Judith has grown up before the eyes of AMC viewers, being born in a prison and growing up through several time-jumps in the script. Now, she is a fighter for the main group of survivors, thanks to Negan saving her life.

Beginning with Rick’s final episode, the role of Judith was taken over by a slightly older actress. She finished out Season 9, getting lost in a snowstorm and winding up saved by Negan. Judith was just nine years old when Season 9 concluded.

Who plays Judith Grimes on The Walking Dead cast?

Judith Grimes is currently played by actress Cailey Fleming. She has had a few notable roles in addition to the time she has now spent on TWD.

Star Wars fans know Cailey as a young Rey, who popped up during a scene in The Force Awakens. Cailey was also seen as the daughter of Jennifer Garner in Peppermint, as a child on the television show Preacher, and as Sorrow on the TV series Better Things.

How old is Judith Grimes on The Walking Dead?

At the beginning of TWD Season 10, Judith is 10 years old. She has a maturity level far beyond her own years and she has been seen toting around the revolver that once belonged to her dad.

Judith now lives in Alexandria as the adopted daughter of Michonne (Danai Gurira) and her brother is named R.J. She continues to be a really important character to the show and fans shouldn’t be surprised if she survives long enough to cross-over with TWD3. The first trailer for TWD3 just debuted.

