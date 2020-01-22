Who plays Jim DeVoe on Chicago Fire cast? Chris Henry Coffey guest stars on Season 8, Episode 12

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Chicago Fire Season 8, Episode 12 airs on Wednesday night, and actor Chris Henry Coffey plays Jim DeVoe in the all-new episode.

At the back end of Season 8, there have been a lot of guest-starring roles, especially with Chicago Firehouse 51 having to share space. That led to a lot of drama when the show returned from its winter hiatus.

During the January 22 episode, drama outside the house is going to reveal itself. The over-arching story is that a series of false alarms at a private school is affecting the ability of the house to respond to real emergencies.

But there might be something else going on here that will need to be addressed before the credits roll on the night.

Elsewhere in the episode — which is called Then Nick Porter Happened — Kidd will seek ideas to help celebrate Severide’s birthday. Additionally, Cruz and Brett are going to rent out their extra room, but the tenant they get isn’t what they had been hoping for.

Who plays Jim DeVoe on Chicago Fire cast?

Actor Chris Henry Coffey joins the show as Jim DeVoe, a man confronted (or is he confronting them) by Casey and Severide in the preview for the new episode. That preview is shared below:

Casey and Severide crack down on a suspicious school incident Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/OSwkXjs3zw — Chicago Fire (@NBCChicagoFire) January 20, 2020

Chris Henry Coffey is a long-time character actor who has appeared on several other television shows in the past. That includes episodes of Guiding Light, As the World Turns, and One Life to Live.

Some of the other shows he has guest-starred on include Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU, and Law & Order: Criminal Intent. Yes, he did indeed appear on all three shows, but in a different role for each one of them.

Films that Coffey has appeared in include Thirteen Days, Trust, The International, and Diverge. He was never the star, but rather a character actor who fit into the role that was asked of him each time.

Now, Chris Henry Coffey will appear during Season 8, Episode 12 of Chicago Fire, and help steer the story by taking part in quite a few scenes. So what is he doing there? Is he protecting a secret for the school? Tune in on January 22 to find out.

For fans of Kelly Severide — who is played by Taylor Kinney — tune in an hour earlier, as he is going to co-star on Chicago Med for the night.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesday nights at 9/8c on NBC.