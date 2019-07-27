Who plays Izel on Agents of SHIELD? Karoline Wydra plays the villainous leader of the Shrike hordes

Actress Karolina Wydra plays the outlaw Izel in Agents of SHIELD Season 6. Izel, a villainous intergalactic mercenary and creator of the Shrike hordes, wants to rebuild the Di’Allas monoliths that can be used to create bodies and translocate instantly in space and time.

She was previously in possession of the monoliths which she used to create a body for herself. But after the monoliths were later stolen, she spent years searching for them because she needs the artifacts to save her non-corporeal race.

Her search leads to Earth, where she hatches a plan to use the monoliths to open a portal to her home world and allow her people to invade Earth.

In the previous week’s episode, Izel revealed that Sarge (Clark Gregg) is really a non-corporeal being from her native Patchakutiq, who is occupying a copy of the body of the dead director Phil Coulson created by the monoliths. She steals the Gravitonium Device she needs to gain access to the power of the monoliths that represent space, time, and creation. She then takes over Yo-Yo Rodriguez’s (Natalia Cordova-Buckley) body and escapes from S.H.I.E.L.D. headquarters.

In this week’s episode, titled From the Ashes, Izel obtains the coordinates to the temple where she can use the reconstituted monoliths to open the portal to her world. But before she can proceed with her plan she must first repair the monoliths.

As part of her plan to repair the monoliths, she uses the monolith energy to summon the Inhuman Flint (Coy Stewart) from the future via the Fear Dimension.

Last night’s episode ended with Wydra looking poised to opening the portal through which she can summon her family to Earth. And while fans look forward to the next episode of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 6, some have been inquiring about Karolina Wydra, the actress who plays Izel.

Here is everything you need to know about her.

Who is Karolina Wydra?

Karolina Wydra was born in Opole, Poland, on March 5, 1981. She has a rare left eye condition, a birth defect called Coloboma affecting the iris. Her parents are Polish teachers who emigrated with their children to the U.S. in 1992.

Wydra’s parents separated in 2012 and her mother returned to Poland shortly afterward. But Wydra has an older brother who lives and works in London as an accountant.

Her first major film role was Gabrielle Bochenski in the comedy film Be Kind Rewind (2008). She also played Raquel in the sports drama Sugar (2008) and Jordyn in the romantic comedy film Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011).

She is known for her role as Katya Petrovna in the sci-fi film Europa Report (2013), Ana in the fantasy thriller After (2012), and Anna in the horror movie Incarnate (2016).

Her first major TV role was Christina in Law & Order: Criminal Intent (2008). She played Dominika Petrova in the Fox medical drama series House (2011-2012), Kelly in the TV movie Bad Girls (2012), Mara Paxton in FX’s drama series Justified (2014), the vampire Violet in HBO’s True Blood (2013-2014), and Agent Simone Taylor in CBS’ Scorpion (2014).

She also appeared as Dianne Kubek in ABC’s crime drama series Wicked City (2015), Karolina in Sneaky Pete (2017), Sasha Barinov in Quantico (2017), Chloe in Showtime’s Twin Peaks (2017), and Vera Kazakova in McGyver (2017).

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. airs at 8/7c on Fridays on ABC.