Who plays Ira on Young Sheldon? Actor Richard Kind portrays Meemaw’s boyfriend from the furniture store

Actor Richard Kind played Ira Rosenbloom on last night’s episode of Young Sheldon, titled A Pineapple and the Bosom of Male Friendship. Ira is a boyfriend of Sheldon Cooper’s (Iain Armitage) grandmother Meemaw (Sheldon’s nickname for his maternal grandmother Connie).

Sheldon was excited to learn that Dr. John Sturgis (Wallace Shawn) was coming back home after spending some time at a psychiatric hospital. But when Sturgis returned, he decided to break up with Meemaw and suggested that she could go out with her former boyfriend Ira “from the furniture store.”

Meanwhile, Sheldon was upset to learn that he won’t be seeing his beloved friend and mentor anymore because he was no longer dating Meemaw.

Meemaw went out to dinner with Ira, but it was clear that she still wanted to be with Sturgis. When Ira realized that Meemaw still wanted to be with Sturgis, he rejected her suggestion of a second date, saying he didn’t want his heart broken again.

Young Sheldon fans have been making inquiries about the actor who played Meemaw’s former boyfriend Ira Rosenbloom after he appeared on the show last night. If you’ve also been wondering who the actor is and where you might have seen him before, here is everything you need to know.

Who is Richard Kind, the actor who played Ira?

According to his IMDb page, Richard Kind was born on November 22, 1956, in Trenton, New Jersey. He is a stage, screen, and TV actor. He played roles on hit Broadway musicals such as The Producers and The Tale of the Allergist’s Wife.

His movie credits include Louis Tiboni in The Station Agent (2003), Jacob in The Visitor (2007), and Max Klein in Argo (2012).

He is also a voice actor. He voiced characters such as Molt in A Bug’s Life (1998) and Van in Cars (2006).

His TV credits include the role of Dr. Mark Devanow in Mad About You (1992), Paul Lassiter in Spin City (1996), and Joey Rathburn on HBO’s Luck (2011). He is known for his starring role as Sam Meyers in the Amazon series Red Oaks (2014).

Gotham fans may also remember him as the actor who played Mayor Aubrey James (2014).

He has won many awards and accolades, including Behind the Voice Actors Award for the Best Male Vocal Performance in a Feature Film in a Supporting Role. He won the award for voicing Bing Bong in Inside Out (2015).