Who plays Harper on American Housewife? Victoria Justice is all grown up!

American Housewife has a special guest star playing a trophy wife who will make the other women crazy. Victoria Justice will be guest starring on the ABC show as Harper, the pawn Katie (Katy Mixon) uses to ruffle some feathers.

While it all looked like a great idea and played out correctly in her head, Katie gets miffed when Harper shoots down the movie night idea. Volunteering in her daughter’s class was supposed to be a good thing, not cause more stress.

Viewers may recognize Victoria Justice from other television roles. She got her fame from Nickelodeon when she starred as Lola Martinez on Zoey 101 from 2005 to 2008. Of course, that gave way to iCarly, where she played Tori Vega. That was when things really took off and she took Tori to her own show, Victorious.

Of course, Victoria Justice is also a musician. She headlined her own tour back in 2012, during the time where her popularity was at its height. Then, she went on tour with Big Time Rush for the Summer Break Tour just as her Nickelodeon time was over.

The role of Harper on American Housewife gives Victoria Justice a more grown-up look. She is a trophy wife and is obviously easily influenced. Instead of seeing her in the cool preteen or high school role, she will be seen completely different.

American Housewife airs Wednesday nights at 8:30/7:30c on ABC.