Who plays Grover’s parents Percy and Ella on Hawaii Five-0 cast?

The Hawaii Five-0 cast has some interesting faces on Friday night. Grover’s parents, Percy and Ella, join the new episode of Hawaii Five-0 on CBS. Both of them should be immediately recognizable to viewers of the show.

Guest stars Louis Gossett Jr. and Gladys Knight are going to join Season 9 Episode 8 of the show. Grover’s brother is also going to appear, and he is played by actor Clifton Powel.

Will a sibling rivalry ruin the entire family visit? Everyone is in town for Thanksgiving, with the episode also serving as the fall finale of Hawaii Five-0.

Tonight’s episode of #H50 was written by Grover himself, Chi McBride! ✏️ To celebrate, he’ll be taking over our Twitter page tonight during the episode starting at 9pm EST! pic.twitter.com/WfqYE66Vf3 — Hawaii Five-0 (@HawaiiFive0CBS) November 17, 2018

Who plays Grover’s parents Percy and Ella in Hawaii Five-0 cast?

Actor Chi McBride plays Lou Glover, who also happens to be the director for this episode. The scene below shows a bit of what viewers can expect during the new episode.

His father is played by long-time actor Lou Gossett Jr. for this episode. Gossett Jr. has a long list of acting accolades, including a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his work on An Officer and a Gentleman. He also had roles in Roots and Jaws 3-D. Soon, he will be seen on the new HBO television show based on the Watchmen graphic novel.

Gladys Knight, who plays Grover’s mom, is best known for her signing. She too has appeared in a number of films, including Hollywood Homicide and Lee Daniels’ The Butler. Recently, she has been seen on the hit Fox show, Star.

Hawaii Five-0 airs Friday nights at 9/8c on CBS.