Who plays Gorilla Grodd and King Shark on The Flash? Here’s who’s behind the voices

Tonight’s Flash offers the ultimate smackdown: King Shark vs. Gorilla Grodd. It’s a sublime battle between two outlandish villains.

But who voices these two oversized characters? After all, who can truly embody an oversized genius gorilla and a hulking half-shark/half-man? Gorilla Grodd is played by David Sobolov and King Shark is played by David Hayter. Let’s take a look at these actors’ careers.

David Sobolov (Gorilla Grodd)

Sobolov is a Canadian actor who most recently voiced the Centurion in the film Alita: Battle Angel. He’s also provided the voice of Blitzwing for Bumblebee and Drax in the animated series version of Guardians of the Galaxy, among numerous other credits.

In a career that spans almost 25 years, he’s mostly worked as a voice actor. However, he’s also created the character Rios via performance capture for the video game Army of Two: The Devil’s Cartel and has appeared in the 2013 movie Sparks.

He’s known, as fans of his work as Gorilla Grodd on The Flash can attest, for his growly voice.

David Hayter (King Shark)

Hayter was born in Santa Monica, California to Canadian parents. He is most famous for voicing the character Solid Snake in the English-language version of the Metal Gear Solid games. However, Hayter isn’t only an actor, he’s also a screenwriter that has written several well-known films.

As an actor, Hayter has voiced roles in several video games including the Star Wars: The Old Republic games. He’s also been the voice of characters on a variety of TV shows including the 1996-1997 TV series Spider-Man as Captain America.

As a writer, he’s penned the scripts for such popular films as 2000’s X-Men, 2003’s X2: X-Men United, and 2009’s Watchmen.

Both Sobolov and Hayter have been voicing their respective characters since they first appeared on The Flash in 2015. We can expect to continue to hear them as long as the characters continue to return to the show.