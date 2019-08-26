Who plays Gideon in The Righteous Gemstones cast? Everything you need to know about Skyler Gisondo

Spoilers follow for the second episode of The Righteous Gemstones.

On The Righteous Gemstones, a religious family of televangelists finds themselves blackmailed with risque video of elder brother Jesse (Danny McBride) is caught on video with hookers and cocaine.

Instead of paying the blackmail money, they attack at the drop and run over the two people who were trying to get the money from them.

Who is Gideon on The Righteous Gemstones?

However, in the second episode, it turned out there were three of them in the van at the pickup and one of them turned out to be a huge twist in the final scene of the episode.

It was Gideon — Jesse’s son who ran away from home and became a stunt man in Los Angeles. He has now returned home to try to find a way to get the money that they failed to retrieve in the original scheme.

However, looking at IMDb and Wikipedia and there is no listing for Gideon, as the HBO original series was likely protecting that twist from the episode.

Who plays Gideon on The Righteous Gemstones?

The other two blackmailers were Lucy (Virginia Gardner) and Scotty (Scott MacArthur), but Lucy left in the episode and Scotty was in bad shape after the blackmail attempt went bad.

Actor Skyler Gisondo plays Gideon Gemstone on the HBO original series.

Netflix fans might recognize Skyler Gisondo, as he starred in the zombie-comedy series Santa Clarita Diet, alongside Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant.

He starred as Eric Bemis, the neighbor of the Hammonds (Barrymore and Olyphant) and the son of sheriff’s deputy Dan (Ricardo Chavira) and Lisa (Mary Elizabeth Ellis).

He also starred in the critically acclaimed summer indie hit Booksmart, directed by Olivia Wilde. Anyone with kids will also recognize his voice — maybe — as he voiced B-Dwag in the Super Buddies movie franchise.

The Righteous Gemstones airs Sundays at 10:00 p.m. EST on HBO.