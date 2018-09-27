Who plays gay surgeon Niko Kim on Grey’s Anatomy? Alex Landi

Grey’s Anatomy is back for Season 15 on ABC and with the return of the network’s longest-running drama come two new doctors. One of the new doctors is Niko Kim, the first gay male surgeon to join the staff at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

Landi is a New York City native whose love of theater helped him to become the actor he is today. The half Korean, half Italian actor was just seven-years-old when his parents took him to see The Lion King on Broadway, and that helped spark his desire to be an actor.

Alex Landi’s acting resume isn’t nearly as long as the other new doctor to join Grey’s Anatomy. Dr. Link is played by Chris Carmack, who made a huge impression as Will Lexington on Nashville. That doesn’t mean that Dr. Kim won’t become a major player on the ABC hit, though.

His previous roles include bit parts in the television series Bull, Prillen Short Shorts, and Childlike. Landi is a trained actor, having received an education from the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute. His work is known through various New York City studios.

We can expect Dr. Kim’s introduction during the Season 15 premiere of the show. Grey’s Anatomy spoilers suggest that Niko Kim may romance one of the interns when he arrives.

However, Dr. Kim’s presence on Grey’s Anatomy isn’t all love story, even though some are calling this the “Season of Love.” He reportedly also gets locked in a power struggle with Dr. DeLuca, played by Giacomo Gianniotti.

Grey’s Anatomy airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on ABC.