Who plays Emma on The Bold and the Beautiful? It’s Nia Sioux!

Fans of Lifetime’s popular show Dance Moms have been super excited to see one of their faves, Nia Sioux, pop up on the CBS soap, The Bold and the Beautiful.

The talented teen plays Emma the intern, but if you’re not familiar with this beautiful and talented 16-year old, we’ve got the scoop to bring you up to date!

Initially, Nia landed a temporary role as one of the current crop of Forrester Creations interns, learning all about the fabulous L.A. fashion industry.

But in fact Nia was so spectacular in her debut, that the executive producer, Bradley Bell, immediately offered her a contract to star as a series regular.

Soon after Nia started taping, she posted a video of her dressing room and treated fans to a tour of the soap set. Every aspiring young actress will definitely want to check out her clip:

Nia has been a dedicated dancer for 13 years, and prior to joining B&B she appeared in seven seasons of Dance Moms. It speaks volumes that Nia was the sole main cast member to appear on every season of the unscripted drama that also starred notorious Abby Lee Miller.

Besides her talent for dance, Nia plays piano and drums, and has her own app on iTunes called “Nia’s Nation.”

Nia’s favorite dance styles are contemporary and musical theater, and she counts groundbreaking African American ballet dancer Misty Copeland as one of her role models.

Want even more info on Nia? Her birthdate is June 20, 2001, and she was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Evan and Holly Frazier.

Welcome to B&B Nia, we can’t wait to see what Emma gets up to (and with whom!) in the coming days and weeks!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.