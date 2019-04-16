Who plays Elvis Bertrand on NCIS: New Orleans? Tom Arnold returns to NCIS cast

Tom Arnold returns to the NCIS: New Orleans cast as Elvis Bertrand. The new episode is called Jackpot and it is Season 5, Episode 20 for the series.

According to CBS, Elvis Bertrand’s daughter is linked to a murder case. This leads to Elvis seeking out Pride’s (Scott Bakula) help in an unexpected turn of events. Can Pride prove her innocence and reunite Wendy Cotts (Lindsay Elston) with Elvis?

In addition to Tom Arnold and Lindsay Elston joining the NCIS: New Orleans cast, rapper French Montana is going to perform two songs for the viewers. The episode airs on Tuesday, April 16.

Can the #NCISNOLA team find a 23-year-old cybercriminal? Find out tonight at 10/9c! pic.twitter.com/LCshJcjYKk — NCIS: New Orleans (@NCISNewOrleans) April 16, 2019

Who plays Elvis Bertrand on NCIS: New Orleans cast?

This will be the fourth time actor Tom Arnold has portrayed Elvis Bertrand on the NCIS: New Orleans cast. He usually turns up in a situation where Pride has to save him, but the character also tends to bring a lot of comedic moments to episodes.

As for Tom Arnold, he has been acting for years.

His most recognizable role on film was when he played the partner of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Harry Tasker in True Lies.

Arnold has also been on a slew of television shows, including Roseanne, The Tom Show, General Hospital, and The Jackie Thomas Show. Elvis Bertrand first appeared on an episode of NCIS: New Orleans in 2016 on the episode called Suspicious Minds.

CBS viewers should enjoy the latest episode of the show, even though the appearances of Elvis Bertrand tend to be filler moments for the narrative of the series.

Having Tom Arnold back on the NCIS: New Orleans cast for a quick episode also makes it a must-see event for fans of the show.

NCIS: New Orleans airs Tuesday nights at 10/9c on CBS.