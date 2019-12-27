Who plays Ellie in You Season 2: Actress Jenna Ortega plays Joe Goldberg’s teenage neighbor

Careful! Spoilers for You season 2 are ahead!

The new season of Netflix’s psychological drama You arrived. Our anti-hero, Joe Goldberg, played by Penn Badgley, attempts to escape his sordid past by starting fresh in Los Angeles, and the show introduces some new characters.

Among these new characters is a feisty teenage neighbor named Ellie Alves, played by Jenna Ortega.

Ellie is the younger sister of investigative journalist Delilah and lives in Joe’s apartment complex.

In the first episode, Joe and Ellie get into an argument after Joe thinks the teenager is filming him by using her phone. Worried his murderous past might resurface, he breaks her phone.

Joe later apologizes and buys her a new phone.

So who is Jenna Ortega?

The 17-year-old native of California started her acting career at the tender age of nine with guest appearances in Rob and CSI: New York.

However, she remains best known for playing the lead role in Disney’s Stuck in the Middle as Harley Diaz. Her other famous part was as the young Jane in the CW’s Jane the Virgin.

Other roles included playing Darcy in Netflix’s Richie Rich and a voice role as Princess Isabella in Elana of Avalor. She also starred in Insidious: Chapter 2.

Ortega is of Mexican and Puerto Rican descent, and she has a large family, one of six siblings. She proudly posted a photo of her family on Instagram for her 4.5 million followers over this holiday season.

The young actress told PEOPLE that she enjoys playing with her pet dog or reading books when she has free time. She has also campaigned against discrimination in the gay community and is opposed to anti-immigration laws.

Next year, we’ll see her in a couple more Netflix projects when the movies Yes Day and The Babysitter 2 hit the streaming service.

Oh, and just so you know, her name “Jenna” is NOT short for Jennifer.

Jenna Ortega can be seen playing Ellie in season 2 of You on Netflix.