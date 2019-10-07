Who plays Eddie Mitchell on Bull cast? Malcolm Goodwin guest stars

Eddie Mitchell is a new character on the Bull cast that joined the show for Season 4, Episode 3. The episode is called “Rectify” and it revolves around a legal clinic that works at overturning incorrect convictions.

Of primary importance to this episode is the prosecution team that worked to put Eddie behind bars. It turns out that when Benny (played by Freddy Rodriguez) worked for the district attorney’s office, he led that team.

Now, Chunk (Christopher Jackson), who is working with his law professor’s legal clinic, is brought on the case in order to get a new trial for Eddie. Viewers will be forced to choose sides early on, and decide for themselves whether Benny’s team made a mistake or not in the original trial.

There is an opportunity for a lot of drama, but also a good exploration of what Benny did before he started working for the TAC team and Dr. Jason Bull (Michael Weatherly).

Who plays Eddie Mitchell on Bull cast?

Actor Malcolm Goodwin guest stars in the new episode of the show. This isn’t his first rodeo, as he has been working as a supporting character on television and in movies for years. That includes one-episode stops on Law & Order, Elementary, Blue Bloods, and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.

Goodwin’s most noticeable role was as a primary character on the show iZombie. For the full run of the show, he played the character of Clive Babineaux. The show was a bit of a cult-favorite, though, so CBS viewers may not immediately recognize him. With all of the prior CBS shows he has stopped by, that’s where he could get recognized from.

Worlds collide on tonight's all-new episode of #Bull when Benny realizes he worked on the case that put Chunk's client away. Stream it live on @CBS and @CBSAllAccess: https://t.co/8NOTdUZGyz pic.twitter.com/fqQM8HxVoe — Bull (@BullCBS) October 7, 2019

Make sure to tune in for Season 4, Episode 3 of Bull, as, in addition to seeing Malcolm Goodwin in action, this will be a great opportunity for viewers to really see actors Freddy Rodriguez (Benny) and Christopher Jackson (Chunk) share a lot of scenes together.

Sign up now for your TV news alerts!

Bull airs Monday nights at 10/9c on CBS.