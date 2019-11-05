Who plays Eddie Barrett on NCIS: New Orleans cast? Eddie Cahill returns to CBS

Eddie Barrett joins the NCIS: New Orleans cast for an all-new episode of the show. He also might seem very familiar to CBS viewers who have been watching the network for years.

Barrett is very recognizable as Don Flack, whom he played for years on the CSI: NY cast. He appeared on nearly 200 episodes of the show from 2004 and 2013 and was well-liked for his portrayal of Flack.

Now, Barrett is going to pop up on the NCIS: New Orleans episode titled “Matthew 5:9.” This serves as Season 6, Episode 6 of the show and the early previews make it look like a dramatic installment.

According to CBS, Lasalle (played by Lucas Black) hopes to avenge his brother’s murder by tracking a drug ring in Alabama that he believes is responsible for the death.

When Pride (Scott Bakula) steps in to help with the case, he will cross paths with Eddie Barrett. On the show, Barrett is described as “an elusive individual who knows more than he is sharing.” That’s usually the case with people who cross paths with Pride on the show.

What happened to Cade Lasalle on NCIS: New Orleans?

Lasalle’s brother, Cade, was played by Clayne Crawford on the show. The actor is probably best remembered for his time as Martin Riggs on the television version of Lethal Weapon.

It was recently revealed that Cade had been murdered, leading to the investigation that is now taking place. Crawford has not returned to the role and the death took place outside of the scenes shown on NCIS: New Orleans.

The investigation of Cade's murder comes to a shocking head. Get ready for Tuesday—you won't want to miss this #NCISNOLA. pic.twitter.com/Q7yljJv0JG — NCIS: New Orleans (@NCISNewOrleans) November 3, 2019

Who plays Eddie Barrett on NCIS: New Orleans cast?

As mentioned, actor Eddie Cahill is taking up residence on the NCIS: New Orleans cast. There is a lot of mystery surrounding his exact role on the show, but that is likely to be fleshed out during the new episode. Is he the killer? Is he going to help Lasalle? We will all have to tune in to find out.

As for Cahill, in addition to his work on CSI: NY, he was also seen on Conviction, Under the Dome, and Glory Days in primary roles. Fans of the hit show Friends may remember him as Tag Jones, who appeared for a number of episodes during one season.

NCIS: New Orleans airs Tuesday nights at 10/9c on CBS.