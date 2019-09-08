Who plays Dot on The Righteous Gemstones: Everything you need to know about Jade Pettyjohn

The fourth episode of The Righteous Gemstones sees Kelvin take center stage as patriarch Eli sends him to try to help save a wayward teenage girl named Dot.

She also happens to be the daughter of one of the Gemsteone’s largest financial contributors.

Who is Dot on The Righteous Gemstones?

In “Wicked Lips,” Kelvin sets out to get rid of all her possessions that could tempt her to sin. He then invites her to a youth meeting and eventually saves her when the police bust a satanic party that she attended.

By the end of the episode, Kelvin has proved that he has a way with kids and the final scenes hints that he might have found a way to break through to the young girl.

Here is everything you need to know about Jade Pettyjohn, the actress who portrayed Dot.

Who is Jade Pettyjohn

While Jade Pettyjohn portrays a teenage girl on The Righteous Gemstones, she also happens to be a teenager herself, albeit an older one.

Jade is 18 years old, although she turns 19 in November. This makes it a little easier to accept the fact that she appeared in scenes in The Righteous Gemstones where people around her are involved in very risque sexual situations.

Jade has been acting since 2008, starting her career as an eight-year-old on The Mentalist.

Pettyjohn, who graduated from high school last year as the Valedictorian, has a large catalog of appearances on her resume.

Hre biggest breakout came in 2016 when she starred as Summer Hathaway on the TV series School of Rock, where she appeared in 45 episodes of the series. That show picked up a pair of Emmy nominations along the way.

In 2018, she appeared as Shelby in the Nicole Kidman movie Destroyer, which earned Kidman a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress.

Jade Pettyjohn also appeared in Deadwood: The Movie this year as Caroline Woolgarden.

The Righteous Gemstones airs Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on HBO.