Who plays Doctor Grace Confalone, Laney Alimonte on NCIS cast?

Doctor Grace Confalone returns to the NCIS cast on Tuesday night. The show will also feature new character, Marine Corporal Laney Alimonte.

Actresses Laura San Giacomo and Camryn Grimes are going to be immediately recognizable to television viewers who ever saw an episode of Just Shoot Me! or The Young and the Restless.

The new episode is called Wide Awake and it airs Tuesday night on CBS. According to the network, the NCIS team will investigate Marine Corporal Laney Alimonte (Camryn Grimes) after evidence suggests that she murdered her neighbor while being treated for insomnia by a hypnotherapist.

Meanwhile, “Gibbs befriends his new neighbors after the 9-year-old’s baseball crashes through his window.” Gibbs is played by Mark Harmon, who really reinvented his entire acting career with the Naval drama.

Who plays Doctor Grace Confalone on NCIS cast?

Actress Laura San Giacomo is back in the role of Dr. Confalone. She has served as a sounding board for Gibbs in the past, speaking with him during difficult times for the character.

Her acting credits include playing Kit De Luca in Pretty Woman, starring as Maya Gallo on Just Shoot Me!, and having an important part in the made-for-TV movie, The Stand, which was written by Stephen King.

Who plays Marine Corporal Laney Alimonte on NCIS cast?

Actress Camryn Grimes starred on The Young and the Restless for years as Mariah Copeland, Cassie Newman, and Cassie Johnson. Fans of the show will certainly remember why she has gone by so many different names.

Grimes has also popped up as a brief character in films like Swordfish and Magic Mike over the years. Now, she joins the NCIS cast in what should be an interesting episode.

Also starring in Season 17, Episode 5 of NCIS are Sean Murray as McGee, Emily Wickersham as Bishop, Wilmer Valderrama as Torres, Maria Bello as Sloane, and Rocky Carroll as Vance. “Wide Awake” will also co-star Diona Reasonover as Kasie and Brian Dietzen as Palmer.

NCIS airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.